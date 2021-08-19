THE number of Covid patients in York and Scarborough hospitals has risen to its highest level of the current wave of the pandemic.
York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said today it now had 42 confirmed and suspected Covid inpatients across its two sites, which follows a sharp rise since yesterday.
The trust briefly had no Covid patients at all in May, following the lockdown of earlier this year, but had 242 such patients in late January, at the peak of the second wave.
It said four of those patients were in intensive care,and a total of 2,397 Covid patients had been discharged since the start of the pandemic in March last year, or were no longer being treated as having the coronavirus.
