A YORK bus service has announced that its fleet of all-electric double-deckers saved 826 tonnes of carbon emissions in the first year of service.

First Bus York also said that it is forecasting to double that total over the next 12 months.

The firm said that based on LowCVP Ultra Low Emission Bus data, the amount of carbon saved by the all-electric bus for every return journey from a Park & Ride site is equivalent to taking seven cars off the road for the same trip.

Ian Humphreys, managing director of First Bus York, said: “These figures show the real impact our fleet has had in removing carbon emissions and what can be achieved every year.

“We can be sure that carbon emissions are reduced every time our all-electric buses are on the roads of York and are determined to build on our success in growing sustainable travel and creating cleaner air in the city.”

The firm also believes motorists can help to make the CO2 savings even greater and is encouraging drivers to try the Park and Ride with the trial of a free day return for leisure travellers until the end of August and a weekly ticket for commuters from September 6.

First Bus York announced its carbon saving target to mark a year since the first Metrodecker vehicles were introduced to the network, when the Askham Bar corridor became the first route to be served only by zero-emission buses last August.

Based on the total number of journeys made by the Metrodecker fleet this could remove more than 15,300 cars a week from the streets of York and help limit congestion.

Councillor Andy D’Agorne, executive member for transport at City of York Council, said: “Supporting residents to get around sustainably is vital to tackling congestion and pollution. This anniversary of innovation in York’s transport sector sets a great example of how, as a city, we can improve and adapt to travel greener.”