A POP-UP Covid vaccination clinic will be held in the heart of York city centre later this month.
It will be staged outside Boots in Parliament Street from 9am to 1pm on Saturday August 28.
Others will be held from 9 am to 12pm this Saturday at Jorvik Gillygate Practice in The Stonebow and at Kimberlow Hill Surgery, near the University of York.
Another will be held at Jorvik Gillygate Practice from 9am to 12pn on Saturday August 28.
Organisers Nimbuscare said no appointment was needed, and people didn't need a GP registration or NHS number.
"You can simply walk in for your first dose, or for your second dose if it's at least eight weeks since you had your first," said a spokesperson.
"There is also a walk-in service at the York Vaccination Centre at Askham Bar every day, from 8am until 8."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.