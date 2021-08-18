YOUNG actor from York recently starred in the UK tour of a musical based on an Oscar-winning film.

Jules Clarke, 11, landed the role of ‘Benji’ in Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, when it headed to Leeds Grand Theatre, July 6-10.

Benji is the eight-year-old son of Tick, who is one of the main characters - Jules said he loved playing him and had to perform with an Australian accent.

Jules said: “I was really excited to be in Priscilla, especially because of the long wait due to the pandemic, it was an amazing opportunity to be on stage.”

The show tells a tale of self-discovery, about three friends hopping aboard an old bus bound for Alice Springs to put on a show, featuring colourful costumes, dance-floor hits including It’s Raining Men and I Will Survive, and plenty of glitter and feathers.

Jules’ Mum, Leesa Clarke, said: “It was magical seeing Jules on stage, we are always so proud of him.”

Jules has taken weekend classes with Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts in York.