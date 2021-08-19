It is clear that it is possible to recall Parliament at a moment’s notice, as has been proved as the Government responds to the crisis in Afghanistan.
Why then has it not been recalled to tackle an escalating issue on our own shores – the staffing crisis in social care that is leaving millions without the care they need?
Perhaps whilst our MPs are sitting to discuss Afghanistan, they could also tackle the escalating issue of care providers struggling to provide the care that people deserve in care and nursing homes and in their own homes - the worst crisis they have known in more than 30 years.
We need an emergency task force of volunteers to be set up before winter pushes us towards a tipping point.
The NHS, already at full stretch, will suffer further if the crisis in social care is not addressed as they rely upon each other.
We need action now.
Mike Padgham, Chair, Independent Care Group Priory Street, York
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment