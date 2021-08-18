EAST Riding of Yorkshire Council has been recognised by the Ministry of Defence for its work with the Armed Forces.
The council has been granted the Silver Award as part of the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme for a further five years.
Councillor David Elvidge, the council’s veterans champion, said: "I am extremely pleased that we have been successful in our application to re-validate our silver award."
The scheme encompasses awards for employers that pledge, demonstrate or advocate support to defence and the Armed Forces community.
As part of its commitment to supporting the Armed Forces community, the council has undertaken a wide range of work, both focusing on its role as an employer but also as an advocate, working with other partner organisations to improve the support available.
The council has helped advocate and raise awareness of support for the local Armed Forces community through the development of new web pages.
