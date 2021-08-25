ON September 6 to 10, we will be celebrating National Payroll Week.

Its aim is to raise the profile and awareness of payroll in the UK and provide payroll professionals with a celebration week. The week highlights the importance of their role and how they also benefit organisations through strategic decision making related to overall reward and remuneration.

An outsourced payroll team can add value to your business that goes way beyond just paying staff wages every month. It creates a streamlined efficient end-to-end process that covers a company’s pay and pension processing requirements which can free up some of your precious time so you can concentrate on running your business.

As we know, from the unprecedented events of 2020 which carried over into this year, this has been a challenge for all employees and employers up and down the country. We have witnessed the expertise, commitment and adaptability of the profession under a spotlight like never before. Keeping the nation paid during a time of crisis was (and still is!) essential to the UK economy.

Keeping up to date with the latest changes and new legislation has been a huge challenge to say the least! With the introduction of the Job Retention Scheme (CJRS) in record time and huge processing or furlough payments I’m now pleased to say that we can breathe a sigh of relief and give ourselves a huge pat on the back for our efforts during such a turbulent time.

The Garbutt + Elliott payroll team has shown exceptional commitment, guiding its clients through the minefield that is furlough, providing them with reassurance and support - they have done themselves and the profession proud.

Next time you receive your pay packet spare a moment to think about payroll professionals who, despite the challenges, have ensured your wage has been calculated correctly and paid on time.

Should you require assistance around payroll, contact Sarah Ashton, Partner at Garbutt+Elliott - sashton@garbutt-elliott.co.uk who will be happy to help.