YORK'S weekly recorded Covid-19 rate has remained the same - but more cases continue to be confirmed in the area.
The latest data from Public Health England (PHE) show that the city's rate has remained the same at 321.8 cases per 100,000 population. This remains above the UK national average rate, which is currently 296 cases per 100,000 population.
The PHE data shows that 110 more cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 19,030.
In North Yorkshire the rate has increased by three taking it to 265.4 cases per 100,000 population. A further 312 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 47,368.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has dropped by five taking it to 362.8 cases per 100,000 population - with a further 231 cases recorded in the area.
Across the UK, a further 33,904 cases take the country's total for the pandemic to 6,355,887.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.