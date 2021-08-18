COMMUNITIES in York are set to benefit from a £949,000 investment from the Department of Transport for the National Cycle Network.

The funding, which will be managed by walking and cycling charity, Sustrans, will cover surfacing improvements to two sections of the Trans Pennine Trail which form key commuter routes in the city: These include the A64 path, and the York to Selby path from Naburn to Riccall, known as the ‘Solar System Way’, because it includes models of all the planets along the path.

The Department for Transport (DfT) announced funding for the Network totalling £30million as part of its ‘Summer of Cycling and Walking’ initiative. It will kick-start dozens of infrastructure improvement projects across the UK.

Cllr Andy D’Agorne, executive member for transport at City of York Council, said: “I welcome this important contribution towards the maintenance of these well-used off road routes to the south of the city, which are attractive for recreational use by families and all ages.

“It does highlight the point that much of the Sustrans network created 20 – 30 years ago needs a complete upgrade, and this cash (which is very little compared to the cost of a major road junction) is crucial for keeping these routes in a safe and attractive condition for future generations.”

Rosslyn Colderley, Director for Sustrans in the North of England said: “This funding will bring improvements to the National Cycle Network in York by enhancing this valued and well-used cycling and walking routes. Most importantly of all, this vital boost will further enable those who want to cycle, walk or wheel to do so.”

A raft of upgrades will take place on existing paths and cycle routes to enhance cycleway connectivity, improve accessibility through the removal of barriers and to develop and increase the number of completely traffic-free sections of the network.