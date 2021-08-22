EMPLOYERS looking to recruit are holding a series of job interviews for roles in hospitality, security and retail across York.
York Jobcentre has teamed up with Travelodge to host a virtual hospitality sector work academy programme (SWAP) to take on staff at its hotels across York.
The programme, designed to help employers find people with the right skills, starts on August 31, with participants offered guaranteed interviews for roles including receptionists, bar café staff and housekeeping.
York Jobcentre also holds ongoing face-to-face courses for people keen to work in the construction industry, as well as SIA security courses, with the training and security licence paid for.
The security course covers training in door supervision, first aid, customer service, counter terrorism and CCTV. Participants are guaranteed an interview with security companies.
A Jobcentre spokesman said there were currently lots of security job opportunities in York, in retail, as door supervisors, at Covid testing/vaccination sites, railway stations, sports stadiums and at events.
Karen Vickers, a business development executive for NET UK which runs the course, said: “It’s a fantastic time to get into security with the number of jobs available in the local area.”
Meanwhile, Selco is holding interviews at York Jobcentre on August 26 for sales assistants and order pickers, while Hello Student is holding interviews for roles within student accommodation, such as caretakers, at the Jobcentre on August 27.
Jobcentre work coaches are also running weekly sessions for 18 to 24-year-olds interested in applying for Kickstart vacancies.
These sessions offer employability skills support and share the latest opportunities, while Kickstart employers share information about their companies, vacancies and also hold interviews.
Work coaches have further details.
