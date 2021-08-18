A FORMER nurse and Bettys worker took a trip down memory lane thanks to the kind-hearted staff at a York hospice.

Carole Falkner, from Tollerton, near York is a patient of St Leonard’s Hospice in the city and previously worked at Bettys in Stonegate.

Carole came to the hospice for respite care in May and stayed for four weeks before being discharged in June. As a fan of afternoon tea, she had planned to go for tea with her daughter, Lucy, after attending a hospital appointment. Unfortunately, she was in a lot of pain and Carole, who has asked not to disclose her condition, didn’t get a chance to go for tea as she was admitted to the hospital and then the hospice.

The hospice team learned of Carole's misfortune and arranged for a surprise afternoon tea on the balcony of her room where Lucy joined her.

Carole said: “It was a really lovely surprise. The presentation was spot on, with all the nice crockery out. The St Leonard’s kitchen made lovely finger food. I was so touched because everyone got together and made it special for me. It made the difference.”

Carole is herself a keen baker, and after retiring from nursing in 2015, began working at Bettys. Bettys is a family affair too as Lucy works as a waitress in the York cafe.

Carole is well-versed in nursing care as she is a retired staff nurse who spent 37 years working for the NHS in the community for Clementhorpe Health Centre and Dalton Terrace patients.

She said: “Being an ex-nurse I couldn’t fault the hospice. My experience of the quality of care is second to none. There’s a stigma to what a hospice is but it really isn’t like that at all. They do all the things that can be done to make your stay really nice. And it was just the respite I needed. I really benefitted from the care of the hospice. I didn’t want to leave I was so well looked after. I miss the company now. I’ve even started knitting for the team.”