POLICE are trying to trace the owner of an e-scooter which may have been stolen in York.

North Yorkshire Police officers believe the e-scooter was taken from near a lamp post on The Green in Acomb, opposite Pizza Hut.

It is currently being stored for safekeeping. If you believe you are the owner, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 1627. You can also email 001627@northyorkshire.police.uk

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12210183267.