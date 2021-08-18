POLICE are trying to trace the owner of an e-scooter which may have been stolen in York.
North Yorkshire Police officers believe the e-scooter was taken from near a lamp post on The Green in Acomb, opposite Pizza Hut.
It is currently being stored for safekeeping. If you believe you are the owner, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 1627. You can also email 001627@northyorkshire.police.uk
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12210183267.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.