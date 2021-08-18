THIS was the state of the tyres on a car whose driver was arrested by police on suspicion of a string of offences on a major road.
North Yorkshire Police say officers found the Land Rover with several shredded tyres on the A59 at Kirk Hammerton between York and Harrogate in the early hours of this morning (August 18).
The driver, a man in his 30s from Northumberland, was arrested on suspicion of drink driving, drug driving, possession of a class-A drug, dangerous driving and driving without insurance.
He was taken into custody and was bailed pending further enquiries, including drug test results.
Police are urging anyone who suspects someone of drink or drug driving to contact the force by calling 101 and selecting option 1, or phoning 999 if it’s happening immediately.
