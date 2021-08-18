A BUS driver found guilty of 16 non-recent child abuse offences in both North Yorkshire and West Yorkshire has been sent to prison for 31 years.

Trevor William Lee, 63, of Columbus Ravine in Scarborough was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court today (August 18) following a six-day trial last month.

The offences to which he was found guilty, committed between 1995 and 2007 and involving four girl victims, include eight counts of indecent assault on a child and eight counts of gross indecency with a child.

At the conclusion of the trial, the jury could not decide on another child abuse charge against a fifth girl. They found Lee not guilty of three other such offences.

The judge also handed him an extended three-year licence, meaning he will be immediately returned to prison if he does not comply with the strict public protection measures he will be subjected to on release.

Detective Constable Nick Burton from Scarborough CID ran an intensive inquiry which re-examined all the allegations.

DC Burton tracked down and interviewed previous witnesses who are now adults, and other witnesses who were not traced at the time.

Working closely with the Crown Prosecution Service’s Complex Case Unit, he was able to build and develop evidence to prove that Lee carried out the child abuse in Bradford, Leeds and Scarborough.

DC Burton said: “All the victims showed astonishing determination in making complaints to North Yorkshire Police again. For some of them, it was the third time they had made a report to the police.

“Each had to re-live the most traumatic of experiences from their childhoods. I have nothing but praise for their bravery.

“Lee maintained that the abuse had never happened and that the victims were making all it all up. He showed not a shred of remorse throughout.

“This despicable man ruined their childhoods and has continued to haunt their adult lives.

“I hope the outcome at court will bring them some sense of justice and give them strength and hope to move on from their ordeal.”