MEET Her Majesty the Queen – or at least the statue of her that will, from next year, gaze down across what is now Duncombe Place from a niche in York Minster’s West Front.

Minster stone carver Richard Bossons unveiled his design for the statue this morning.

At the moment, he is still working on a plaster version of The Queen’s head. The final version will be a full-sized, full body statue of The Queen in ceremonial robes, and holding the orb and sceptre of state.

Richard will carve that final version of the statue from a 3½ tonne block of stone, working actually outside the front of York Minster.

He hopes to begin work before Christmas, with the aim of having the statue completed by next autumn, in time for it to be winched into place on a niche high up on the Minster’s west front in the Queen’s platinum jubilee year.

From there it will, it will gaze out across Duncombe Place which itself is expected to be renamed Queen Elizabeth Square.

The empty niche on the West front of York Minster where Richard's statue of The Queen will eventually stand

The unveiling of the statue is the first part of a long-term plan to refurbish the surrounds of the Minster under a Neighbourhood Plan put together by the Minster in partnership with City of York Council, Historic England and York Civic Trust.

Richard, who has worked as part of the team at the Minster stoneyard for ten years, admitted he had never got to meet the monarch in person.

“I haven’t had the luxury of applying callipers to The Queen’s head!” he joked.

Instead, he has worked from photographs: principally a straight-on head shot of the Queen taken when she was aged about 70.

Face to face: Richard with his plaster model of The Queen's head, based on a photo taken when the monarch was 70

There have been real challenges in designing the statue, he admitted.

“The challenge has been to do a piece which will stand individually and tell the story of The Queen’s role as head of church and state , and also, more significantly even perhaps, a piece of work which will fit as part of the fabric of the Minster,” he said.

“What we’re trying to do here is a realistic portrait of The Queen, which also references the fact that it is her 70th jubilee next year.

“So I’m depicting her in her more mature years, as opposed to when she ascended to the throne, with the symbols of church and state, the orb and sceptre. She will also be gazing down what is currently Duncombe Place, bracing herself against the oncoming elements, and also to reference her fortitude, and how she has weathered the storms of the last 70 years of turbulent history that we’ve had in the country.”

A scale model showing how the statue will look once it is completed and winched into place on the Minster's West front

The Dean of York, The Right Revd Dr Jonathan Frost, said that during consultation over the scheme there had been a good reaction to the proposals for the statue. “And after today’s unveiling of Richard’s design, I hope that people will be thrilled,” he said.

“The Queen symbolises a life given to service, and she has been one of the few constants in the turbulent years over which she has reigned.”

Richard, one of the Minster’s own, had been the ideal choice to design and carve the statue, the Dean added.

“He has been here since 2011. He’s part of an outstanding team – the skills we have here have been passed down since the middle ages.

“But he’s an inspiration to all of us, bringing to this project huge skills and wisdom.”