Prof Mike Holmes, who coordinates York’s mass vaccination programme against Covid, says there’s been an encouraging initial reaction from 16 and 17 year olds to getting a jab

AS we opened up the vaccination programme for young people aged 16 and 17, it has been encouraging to see more than 1,100 arrive within the first week for their Covid vaccine.

We’ve already vaccinated many 16 and 17 year olds in the ‘at risk’ groups during the first months of the vaccination programme as they were included in one of the earlier cohorts.

Now we are reaching out to those who are classed as ‘healthy’ in order to protect them and their families.

These young people can walk in to the Askham Bar vaccination centre or one of our pop-up clinics.

More pop up vaccination clinics are being planned this weekend at Unity Health’s Kiimberlow Surgery and Jorvik Gillygate surgery on Saturday morning (21 Aug), from 9am to 12 noon.

We are also planning to run a city centre vaccination session in Piccadilly, as well as special vaccination clinics during fresher’s week at our two universities and at York College.

A further clinic is planned for 28 August at Jorvik Gillygate, from 9 am to 12 noon.

Vaccination centre staff are gearing up to deliver the booster vaccination programme to people over 50 from September and we’re preparing to support the flu vaccination programme too.

Our teams continue to run support services for people suffering from ‘Long Covid’ - The Office of National Statistics estimates that 1.1 million people in the UK currently have long covid, which is the persistent symptoms that last for four weeks or longer after contracting the virus, such as breathlessness, fatigue, pain and general decline in health and wellbeing.

The symptoms of long covid can be devastating for many people and the NHS is trying hard to better understand people’s complete range of symptoms.

Nimbuscare runs the local ‘Single Point of Access’ service, which supports all those people who have been diagnosed with long covid.

We’re also delivering more cervical screening services in York, with clinics at weekends for people who need their important regular smear tests. Look out for details of more clinics later this month.

As Nimbuscare develops as an ‘at scale’ healthcare provider and expands its services across the City, I just want to clarify who we are and who we represent.

Some people aren’t aware that Nimbuscare represents all of our York GP practices and some even think we are a large corporate organisation.

This is certainly not the case and couldn’t be further from the truth. Our vision and values are clear on our website; we are a local healthcare provider, providing local care for local people and we’re committed to improving the health and wellbeing of the people of York.

All 11 York GP practices have joined together to form Nimbuscare and they are all equal members.

All our funds are reinvested in the city’s healthcare. As a group, we believe we are stronger and more resilient. We are, importantly, more sustainable.

This week we see the end of the so called ‘pingdemic’ as the rules on self-isolation evolve - a further step in the right direction, I believe, which will be particularly welcomed within the health service.

As restrictions are lifted and we edge back to normality, however, we still need to respect others and appreciate that people are not all moving at the same pace.

Please stay alert, keep protecting yourself and others.