A 63-YEAR-old man who committed a string of sex offences against young girls has been jailed for more than 30 years.

Trevor William Lee was found guilty of 16 counts against four young victims which took place over a decade in West Yorkshire.

Judge Neil Clark, sitting at Leeds Crown Court, said Lee was being sentenced for a "catalogue of sexual abuse relating to children" that occurred over a number of years.

He told the court that Lee saw these young girls "simply as an opportunity to satisfy your excessive lust and unusual sexuality".

One young victim revealed in a victim impact statement that she has suffered throughout her life as a result of being abused by Lee, struggling emotionally and requiring medication to this day.

Lee, a bus driver, who now lives in Scarborough and is of failing health, was jailed for 31 years in total, including a three year extension as an offender of particular concern.

He will have to serve at least two thirds of the 28 year custodial part of the sentence in jail, and then can only be released on parole when the board regard him as safe.

He was automatically barred from working with children and was placed on the sex offender register for life.

In sentencing, the judge added that he bore in mind the length of time that had passed since the last offence was committed.

And he detailed how Lee had now begun to accept some of sexual abuse and had wanted to plead guilty during the trial - but ultimately did not.

"I do know that there is some acceptance now. You've struggled to come to terms with and perhaps even recognise the long lasting and damaging effects of your actions upon your victims."

Following the sentencing, Judge Clark praised the bravery of the victims in coming forward to ensure Lee was brought to justice after all this time.

He explained how people perhaps didn't react properly to what they were saying initially - and that if they had done so "this might have been resolved a lot longer ago".

"But by their persistence and bravery they have brought this man to justice for what has had lasting effects on everybody involved's lives. So I commend them for that.

"I just can't imagine what it must feel like and I don't even want to try to and to have to relive that in court must be awful, but they have and hopefully they can move on to some extent."

The judge also praised the investigating officer in the case, saying once a "Pandora's box" had been opened up, the officer made sure that all of it was investigated to ensure all complainants were found.

He then went on to commend the jurors in the earlier trial, some of whom had returned to hear the sentencing.

"I thank them for their patience, and also their endurance having to listen to what was a truly horrible case involving really awful behaviour."