A WELL-KNOWN comic has been announced at a number of North Yorkshire venues - including in York.
Alex Lowe, known for his role as Clinton Baptiste among other characters, will perform at York Barbican on on September 25.
Mr Lowe’s tour of his character Clinton Baptiste - star of Peter Kay’s 'Phoenix Nights', was halfway through his sell out tour of the UK when Covid-19 struck.
This time the hapless and unsubtle psychic played by Alex - has gone exploring, stateside.
A spokesperson for the tour said: "Not quite Caesar’s Palace but a series of shows in Vegas have lifted his celebrity status up a notch.
"Let him take you on a journey from his humble roots via the dazzling heights of Sin City."
Hear his tales of rubbing shoulders with the hippy dippy new-agers from La La Land and how he hits the big time in Vegas with his lavish psychic show.
The 36 date tour kicks off in Bristol on September 1, taking in Hackney Empire, The Old Market Hove and Blackpool Tower, before finishing at King’s Hall Ilkley.
Ticket holders for the show which was cancelled due to Covid will automatically have their tickets transferred to the new date at each of the venues.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.