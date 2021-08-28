We need healthy trees for a healthy future: The Tree Health Centre at the Yorkshire Arboretum is open to teach everyone best practice for tree health management. Set in stunning 120-acre arboretum grounds, the Tree Health Centre’s courses and classes offer a unique indoor-outdoor blended learning experience. You will gain valuable skills in an impactful, immersive environment, using a fully-equipped classroom and beautiful, botanically-rich surroundings for specialist-led sessions.
Whether you want to learn about tree identification, how to spot pests and how they travel, or the basics of biosecurity, the centre delivers practical learning outcomes you can apply to your own garden or environment. Courses include entry into the arboretum, and the café is the perfect place to recharge with home-cooked food served all day.
From Friday 24th September to Sunday 3rd October, the arboretum will host a range of activities to commemorate the launch of the Tree Health Centre. Families can get involved in a range of trails round the arboretum, interactive demonstrations, and a kid’s bug hunt and activity pack. Industry representatives will be on site running themed exhibitions. There will also be tree health tours of the arboretum, and a talk hosted by guest speaker Prof Nicola Spence – arboretum trustee and Chief Plant Health Officer at Defra.
Arboretum Director Dr John Grimshaw said: “The launch of the Tree Health Centre comes at a time when everyone is painfully aware of the consequences of climate change, and the need to plant trees to help combat it. We want to help people keep our trees healthy and thriving, and these events offer something for everyone to learn about how to do so.”
Healthier trees are a click away: visit www.treehealthcentre.org and learn more.
