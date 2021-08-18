THE number of Covid patients being treated at hospitals across North Yorkshire has increased over the last week.
The NHS has confirmed that there are currently 121 Covid patients at hospitals across the county - compared to 109 last week. Of the 121 patients, 23 are on intensive care units (ICU).
Twenty-seven of the patients are at York Hospital, eight at Scarborough, nine at Harrogate and 77 at South Tees.
On the county's borders, there are 10 Covid patients at Darlington and 15 at Airedale.
So far, 578,000 people across North Yorkshire and York have received their first dose of Covid vaccination - while 514,000 have also received their second dose.
