Nando’s has reportedly been forced to close as many 50 restaurants after a warning was issued over it's food supply.

The Peri-Peri chicken restaurant is a favourite among Brits with its range of spicy chicken offerings and tasty sides.

But the chicken connoisseur has said a number of locations have had to close due to a shortage of supplies.

The chain has temporarily shut around 50 outlets across England, Scotland and Wales after suffering supply shortages, according to the BBC.

Weeks of disruption to distribution across the UK has led to shortages on supermarket shelves, and not it seems Nando’s is the latest to be affected.

In a bid to get more chicken on plates, Nando’s is sending its own staff to suppliers to help move the process along.

Responding to upset customers on Twitter, Nando’s described the situation as “a bit of a ‘mare'”.

The restaurant said: “The UK supply chain is having a bit of a ‘mare’ right now.

“This is having a knock-on effect with some of our restaurants across England, Scotland and Wales.

“We are doing everything we can to get the peri-peri back where it belongs – on your plates!”

A spokesperson said: “Due to staff shortages, the UK food industry has been experiencing disruption across the supply chain and a number of our restaurants across England, Scotland and Wales have been impacted.

“From today, Nando’s will be lending some of our brilliant team members to support key suppliers and get things moving again. We hope this will have a positive impact on affected restaurants, so please bear with us as we do everything we can to get that PERi-PERi chicken back where it belongs – on your plates.”

The added: “We will still be open for Eat-in and Collect in the UK, just check your local restaurant page to make sure it’s open before you visit.”

Customers can go to the website to check if their local Nando’s is open.

Areas where Nando's currently closed

Leicester

Dudley

Hornchurch, Essex

Basildon, Essex

Sevenoaks, Kent

Chiswick, London

Bethnal Green, London

Park Royal, London

Kensington, London

Hove, East Sussex

Swindon, Wiltshire

Manchester, Arndale branch

Manchester, Oxford Road branch

Manchester, White City branch

Cardiff, Wales