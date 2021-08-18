UPDATED 9.05AM: Traffic has now returned to normal and the accident has been cleared in Corban Lane around Plainville Lane.
THERE'S been a crash close to a popular garden centre.
Corban Lane in Shipton by Beningbrough is partially blocked due to an accident near to Plainville Lane - the turn-off for Browns Nurseries.
Traffic is coping well, but drivers are being asked to avoid the area and expect possible delays.
— York Travel (@york_travel) August 18, 2021
Slow traffic due to rtc on Corban Lane around Plainville Lane.
