A CAR was set on fire on a main road.
At about 3.49am this morning North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out to Shipton Road in York to reports of a car on fire.
A spokesman for the service said: "Crews attended a car on fire believed to have been caused deliberately.
"The car was destroyed by fire. Crews used a hose reel to extinguish the fire."
