QUITE a few of us probably went without a haircut longer than we should have done during lockdown. But six years?

That's how long it had been since a barber's scissors got anywhere near Adam Sharpe's hair.

But now the Lord Deramore's School teacher has had his golden locks trimmed - all in aid of charity.

Adam started letting his hair grow deliberately so that he would one day be able to donate it to the Little Princess Trust, which provides wigs made out of real hair free of charge to children who have lost their own hair because of cancer or other illness.

He was inspired by a little girl he taught at a previous school he worked at in Worcestershire, who had her hair cut off for the charity. "I started to grow mine following her inspirationally kind gesture," Adam said.

Despite getting ribbed about his flowing locks by mates when playing football, Adam persisted. Even his partner Ruth Palmer admitted she couldn't wait for him to get it cut.

But Adam was determined. "I've taught children that have had to deal with horrible illnesses, and have worked with parents who have lost children due to awful illnesses too," he said. Having his own son Bear a year ago only made him more determined. "It made me even more empathetic." he said.

But now the hair has gone - trimmed off on Monday by Ruth's sister Rachel.

The Little Princess Trust needs hair that is at least 42 cms long to be able to make wigs. Adam's measured a magnificent 50cms.

As well as donating his hair to the Trust, he is also well on the way to raising the £1,000 he has set his heart on - money which will go to the Trust to fund not only wigs but also research into childhood cancer.

So how does it feel to have been shorn? "Weird!" Adam admitted. "It's almost like I have lost a limb. But it's a good feeling!"

To make a donation, visit paypal.me/cutthelocks