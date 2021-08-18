After the awful Plymouth massacre, it has been revealed that there are 566,000 holders of firearms or shotgun certificates in this country.
Owning a gun legally is obviously easy. This craziness must be stopped and reversed.
Geoff Robb, Hunters Close, Dunnington
