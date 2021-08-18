What is all this fuss about classrooms with more than 30 pupils (Fears over ‘super-size’ class impact, August 16)? When I went to school that was the norm and we managed pretty well.

For example I learned that ‘quality’ is a noun and not an adjective. So unlike the York council education spokesperson I understand there can be no such thing as ‘quality teaching and education’ but there can be ‘good quality education’.

Perhaps it’s not class sizes but the quality of teaching staff that is the problem?

Matthew Laverack, Eldon Street, York