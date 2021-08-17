A NEW sportswear and street fashion store has opened in an East Yorkshire town, creating about 15 jobs.
The store at Beverley’s Flemingate centre brings together Sports Direct, and streetwear and fashion brand USC under one roof.
It is the biggest retail arrival in Beverley for years and is among a series of new multi-brand openings by Frasers Group plc, owner of Sports Direct and USC which has committed to a 10-year lease at Flemingate.
USC has brands including C.P. Company, Boss, Jack Wills, Calvin Klein, Armani Exchange, Levi’s, Timberland and Tommy Hilfiger.
David Donkin, of Hull-based Wykeland Group, which owns Flemingate, said: “We’re very excited to welcome two of the biggest names in UK retail and a host of leading sports, lifestyle and fashion brands to Flemingate.
“It’s fantastic news for local shoppers, as the new store brings to Beverley many brands that were not previously available in Beverley, and will also draw customers from much further afield.
“Footfall has already been running ahead of pre-pandemic levels and we expect another big uplift from Sports Direct and USC, which will benefit all the stores, cafes, restaurants and bars across the centre."
Store manager Debbie Colville said: “We’re really excited to open our new concept store at Flemingate. Beverley hasn’t had a dedicated sportswear store for some years so we’re delighted to be able to bring our range of high-quality sports and fashion brands to the town."
The new 10,000 sq ft store is open 9am-6pm Monday to Saturday and 10am-4pm on Sundays.
