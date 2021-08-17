FOODIES are invited to a three-day feast at the first and biggest Northern food festival.
Scampston Hall near Malton will host the first Great Northern food festival on Saturday, August 28- Monday August 30, for visitors to take their tastebuds on a geographical journey around the stalls of the different food businesses that the North has to offer.
The event was inspired by the Covid-19 pandemic, as small businesses have struggled or launched over the last 18 months, and people have been advised to shop local to support them, which led the festival’s organisers to want to give them a larger platform.
Lee Touhig, organiser of the Great Northern Food and Drink Festival, said: “After researching all these wonderful traders, it quickly became clear as to why Yorkshire is called ‘God’s Own Country’, as there were just so many, and all of such high quality and making the most of the locally grown produce.”
Entertainment includes a vintage funfair, a classic car show, live music at regular intervals including Greatest Hits radio , Zorb balls, and a free shuttle bus so guests can enjoy the drinks.
For tickets and, the free shuttle bus schedule, and visit https://greatnorthernfoodfestival.co.uk.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.