YORK'S weekly recorded Covid-19 rate has increased - as more cases continue to be confirmed in the area.
The latest data from Public Health England (PHE) show that the city's rate has increased by 12, taking it to 321.8 cases per 100,000 population. This remains above the UK national average rate, which is currently 294.7 cases per 100,000 population.
The PHE data shows that 81 more cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 18,920.
In North Yorkshire the rate has dropped by four, taking it to 262.2 cases per 100,000 population. A further 245 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 47,056.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has dropped by two taking it to 367.4 cases per 100,000 population - with a further 125 cases recorded in the area.
Across the UK, a further 26,852 cases take the country's total for the pandemic to 6,322,241.
