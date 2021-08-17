KITES will soar above Sewerby Fields again as Bridlington’s annual kite festival is back this September.
East Riding of Yorkshire Council and the Northern kite group are welcoming internationally renowned experts to provide colourful kite displays, and professional demonstrations, with the chance for spectators to have a go themselves during supervised sessions.
The festival returns during the weekend of September 11-12 following the postponement of Covid-19 and will be back to its normal date in May 2022.
Councillor Jane Evison, portfolio holder for economic development and tourism said: “We really looking forward for some of the world’s largest inflatable kites to take to the skies, above the dramatic cliffs of the East Yorkshire coast this September, and that kites of all descriptions, sizes and colours take the air for two days of stunning aerial displays.”
The event will also feature street food stalls, fairground rides, and children’s entertainment to make for a family friendly weekend.
The festival runs from 10am-5pm each day, is free to attend, and more information can be found via: www.bridlingtonkitefestival.co.uk.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.