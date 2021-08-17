CITY mental health charity, York Mind, is teaming up with other Mind charities in the Northern region to relaunch their 600 mile September challenge, to raise both funds and awareness.

The fundraiser, which first launched in September 2020, calls for friends, families, sports teams, or colleagues to come together to complete 600 miles between them by the end of the month, of whichever exercise they choose in a bid to raise donations for York Mind’s services.

All donations raised will go towards York Mind’s essential services, which include counselling, training in mental health treatment, and peer support without the need for referrals.

Jenna Goodridge, Fundraising Co-ordinator for York Mind said: “It can involve any activity- swimming, cycling, walking, to suit the group’s preferences, and give them a physical activity to focus on, which is especially important at the moment as the pandemic continues and more people are expressing increased levels of stress and anxiety.

“Signing up to the 600 Mile September challenge is free and there’s no minimum sponsorship, just whatever you can raise for York Mind.”

Rafi's Spicebox raised £1000 through their team members running, walking, and cycling as they underwent the challenge last year.

Jasmine Chappell, from Rafi's Spicebox said: "We will be going the extra mile for Mind once again this year, we have been supporting Mind for around four years and believe they need our support now more than ever."

Participants can log their miles in whichever way they want, and receive an eco-friendly, wooden medal at the end for completing the mileage.

“The challenge definitely helped to create awareness last year, awareness of what we’re here for, and that no one should suffer in silence, and it was a fun, nice event for people to get involved in.”