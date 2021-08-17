POLICE are searching for a missing Scarborough man who has not been seen since last Wednesday (August 11).

Steven Burke was last seen at his home address in Queens Terrace in Scarborough last Wednesday and is believed to have since travelled to the Bournemouth area.

Steven, 48, has dark coloured, short hair and is believed to be driving a silver Renault Trafic van with roof bars, tinted rear windows and a ladder on the back.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said that officers are extremely concerned for Steven’s welfare.

If you have any information which could help locate him please call 101 quoting refernce number: 12210182297 or call 999 for an immediate sighting.