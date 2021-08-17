THE missing man from Scarborough that police have been searching for has been found safe and well.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal to find the missing man from Scarborough believed to be in the Bournemouth area.
"We are pleased to confirm he has been located safe and well."
