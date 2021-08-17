A BRICK-maker has played a key role in a new housing scheme in North Yorkshire

Easingwold-based York Handmade Brick Company has supplied £150,000 worth of specially-manufactured bricks for the development at Ferrensby, near Harrogate, by Harrogate developer Jack Lunn (Properties) Ltd.

The Ferrensby development, called Slingsby Vale, features 18 houses, 11 of which are now available to buy, and seven of which are affordable. A number of houses are already built, with the rest scheduled to be completed by the end of the year.

Prices for the private houses range from £395,000 to £845,000.

Mark Laksevics, of York Handmade Brick, said: “While we have recently completed some stunning commissions for residential and commercial developments in London and other UK cities, it is vitally important that we continue to provide our bricks to more local Yorkshire developers and for self-builders.

“We are deeply committed to North Yorkshire and the Vale of York, where we have been manufacturing bricks for the past 33 years, and it is a real pleasure to see our work being represented locally.”

Carl Wright, director of Jack Lunn (Properties) Ltd, said: “We have just opened our showhouse at Slingsby Vale and the response has been very positive and complimentary.

“We believe that the pretty village of Ferrensby is one of the prime locations in North Yorkshire for quality housing. Close to the picturesque market towns of both Boroughbridge and Knaresborough and just a couple of miles from the A1(M), the village is also part of Yorkshire’s famous golden triangle, the most sought-after area in the county.

“We wanted our houses to be special, which is why we chose York Handmade’s bricks. The quality of the bricks and their appearance are magnificent. We are absolutely delighted with the finished product.”