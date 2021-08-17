SHOPPERS at Monks Cross Shopping Park can now go back in time and meet prehistoric creatures until the end of the Summer holidays.
The free family fun is taking place every Saturday between 11am and 4pm with the last event held on August 28.
Budding paleontologists can get involved with the fun ‘dino dig’ excavation sand pits to hunt for fossils and dinosaur bones.
Meanwhile on Saturday, August 21 you can meet the baby dinosaurs and their handler as they interact with shoppers at intervals throughout the day.
There will be dinosaur craft workshops on Saturday, August 28 - giving you the chance to make your very own dinosaur masks and fossils.
All events will be monitored to ensure health and safety for guests and staff, Monks Cross Shopping Park said.
Numbers may be limited at peak times.
