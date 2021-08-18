THE York father of a Royal Marine who died in Afghanistan has spoken of his fears that the gains made there over the past 20 years are now at risk of being reversed.
Marine David Hart died in July 2010. He was killed in an explosion in Sangin in southern Afghanistan, becoming York’s third serviceman to die in the conflict.
The Marine, from 40 Commando, died while on a joint foot patrol with Afghan soldiers, just one day before his 24th birthday.
Lieutenant Colonel Paul James, Commanding Officer 40 Commando Group, Combined Force Sangin said at the time that Marine Hart had been "magnificent; both in personality and in profession".
Paying tribute to Marine Hart, he added: "Diligent, loyal, utterly dedicated and completely selfless, he was a perfect commando.”
Marine Hart’s family said at the time that they were “immensely proud” of him.
Now his father Chris, of Poppleton, has spoken to The Press after the Taliban had seized power again in Kabul.
He said yesterday: "It is a tragedy that the gains made in the last 20 years are now at risk of being reversed.
“Through the hard work and sacrifices off David and others, the people of Afghanistan, especially women, have been able to work freely and receive a proper education.”
