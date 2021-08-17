UPDATED 4.05PM: The road is now clear and traffic has returned to normal.
EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a three-vehicle crash that's partly blocking a major road.
There are reports of a crash on the A1079 between York and Hull at Pocklington.
The road is currently partially blocked both ways with, slow traffic due to an accident involving three vehicles close to the Yorkway Motel.
