ARTISTS are hoping to "spread some joy" by staging a treasure hunt with a difference.

Villagers in Hutton Buscel, North Yorkshire, are set to hold their latest art and craft exhibition - but this year it will boast an interactive element.

The eighth annual Hutton Buscel art installation is a ‘Painted Pebbles Hunt’, with pebbles hidden around the village hall and the village itself. Visitors taking part can keep the pebbles for free or hide them for someone else to find, and share on Facebook to show the pebbles' journey.

This year’s event includes original works from international award-winning wildlife artist, Alan M Hunt.

Diane Todd, a wildlife artist for the exhibit, said: “After months of restrictions we thought it would be a really fun thing to do for visiting families to take part in, and for us, it’s like spreading a little piece of joy to the finder- it’s like searching for individual pieces of hidden treasure.

“To say we are honoured to have Alan Hunt in our art group is an understatement.”

The artists currently have 10 members across a range of mediums, including equine artist and animal portraiture Judi Kent Pyrah, as well as ceramics, jewellery, mixed media crafts, needle felt work, photography and landscapes.

“The unique thing is that we all live in Hutton Buscel on the edge of the North Yorkshire Moors, and it’s quite unusual to have 10 artists and makers in such a small village,” Diane added.

Visitors will also have the chance to have a go at painting their own pebbles, with the Hutton Buscel artists providing the materials.

Hutton Buscel village hall is opening the exhibition with a preview evening on Friday, August 20, 7-9pm, with the main event at the weekend between 10am-4pm on Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free. More information at facebook.com/HuttonBuscelArtistsGroup/