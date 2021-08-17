A SELBY man has been jailed for two years and 10 months after he was found guilty of multiple offences - and has been wanted by police since 2019.
James Sebastion Thomas of Hembridge Road, Selby was yesterday sentenced at York Crown Court after he was found guilty of assault causing actual bodily harm, possession of class B drugs with intent to supply and failure to surrender to bail.
Thomas, 29, has been wanted by police since August 2019 when he failed to appear at court after he was found guilty of assault. Thomas’ victim reported the assault in November 2018 after she suffered extreme swelling and bruising to one side of her face.
North Yorkshire Police issued wanted appeals to help locate Thomas and he also featured on Crimewatch Roadshow before he was found and arrested in July 2021.
In addition to the prison sentence, Thomas received a 10 year restraining order to prevent him from making contact with his victim.
