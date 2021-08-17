A LEADING property company in York has bought a shop building in York city centre.
York-based North Star has bought the property that currently houses TK Maxx in Coney Street and is exploring options for areas of the building that are currently underutilised.
The move follows other acquisitions in the city over recent months.
The 32,000 sq ft building has been a TK Maxx store since 2010 and was previously Boots.
A North Star spokesperson said: “This acquisition underlines our commitment and enthusiasm for York and heralds another major investment in the city.
“York is a tremendous place to live, work and invest and we will continue to back and support it wherever we can.
"The future of the city is very exciting with some really positive plans for Coney Street and the wider area.”
North Star has recently been involved in other high-profile acquisitions with joint venture partners for a building on Clifford Street, the former Mecca bingo site on Fishergate, and the former New Look shop on Parliament Street.
It is also helping to regenerate the former Gasworks site in Heworth.
Clarion acted as legal adviser for North Star in the acquisition.
