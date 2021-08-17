Nando’s has said it has been forced to close down certain stores after running out of food due to delivery delays.

The Peri-Peri chicken chain is a favourite among Brits with it’s range of spicy chicken offerings and tasty sides.

But the restaurant chain has said a number of locations have had to close due to a shortage of supplies.

Weeks of disruption to distribution across the UK has led to shortages on supermarket shelves, and not it seems Nando’s is the latest to be affected.

A spokesperson said: "We expect to see this having a positive impact on the affected restaurants very soon, so please bear with us whilst we do everything we can to get our famous PERi-PERi chicken back where it belongs – on your plates!"

KFC issue food warning

It comes after another popular chicken chain in the UK, KFC, sent out a similar warning.

The fried chicken chain, famous for its secret blend of 11 herbs and spices, warned customers it was running out of food.

The chicken connoisseurs provided an update on social media.

Posting on Twitter, KFC said: "Just a heads up that across our country, there's been some disruption over the last few weeks - so things may be a little different when you next visit us.

"You might find some items aren't available or our packaging might look a little different to normal.

"We know it's not ideal, but we're working hard to keep things running smoothly."