A NORTH Yorkshire hospice is set to host a 'Summer Market' with a huge variety of stalls on bank holiday Monday.
The event, hosted by Saint Catherine's, will take place on August 30 from 10am to 2pm at the Scarborough TEC playing field, off Filey Road.
Admission will be free - and there will be scores of stalls with something for everyone, including locally produced food and drink, home baking, crafts, jewellery, gifts, sweets, games and more.
Susan Stephenson, communications and marketing manager, said: “We have had an amazing response so far to our Summer Market, with a huge variety of stallholders getting in touch.
"We are really looking forward to the day and can’t wait to welcome supporters to our first event of 2021.
“By coming along and supporting this event, you will be helping to make a real difference to patient care at Saint Catherine’s – thank you."
There are still limited spaces left for stallholders to attend. If you would like to enquire about having a stall, or would like to help on the day by volunteering, call the fundraising team on 01723 378406.
