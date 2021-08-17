AN ACCOUNTANCY firm based in York have smashed their fundraising target taking on the Yorkshire three peaks challenge in memory of a former colleague.

Thirty-five team members from Walter Dawson and Son Accountants and Wealth Management, who are based at Clifton Moor in York and have seven other offices across North and West Yorkshire, took on the gruelling task on June 25 to fundraise for their chosen charity.

The firm chose the charity as its annual partner in memory of their colleague Adele Chambers, manager of the Leyburn branch, who sadly passed away in March this year after collapsing in the office two weeks earlier.

The air ambulance attended to Adele quickly and gave her a "fighting chance".

A spokesperson for the accountancy firm said: "On a very wet and windy day the team were determined to complete the peaks to support the amazing Yorkshire Air Ambulance charity in what they do after seeing them in action earlier in the year for a colleague.

"Thankyou to all clients, friends and colleagues who donated and supported us on the day, it is much appreciated."

The Walter Dawson staff originally set themselves a target of raising £12,000 for the charity. However, they have gone on to smash this almost doubling it to tot up a staggering £20,024.

Founded in 1886, Walter Dawson and Son has been advising family businesses for five generations.

More information on the firm can be found on the website at: www.walterdawson.co.uk

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance have responded to almost 1100 incidents so far in 2021.

To give your support to the charity - visit their website and make a donation at: www.yorkshireairambulance.org.uk