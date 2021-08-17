A MAN has been arrested after a number of deliberate fires in York.
North Yorkshire Fire And Rescue say they were called out shortly before midnight last night (August 16) after reports of a number of fires around Huntington Road in York.
A spokesman for the service said: "Crews attended multiple bin fires in this area.
"All the fires were caused deliberately.
"Crews extinguished the fire using a hose reel jet.
"One male arrested by police at the scene."
