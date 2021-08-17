A DRIVER was arrested after testing positive for drugs.
North Yorkshire Police say officers stopped a car on the A64 near York because of bad driving.
Sgt Paul Cording said: "This car was initially sighted by my team on the A64 near York and stopped due to manner of driving.
"The vehicle had two bald tyres and a front wheel from a Fiat meant the vehicle was issued with an immediate prohibition. Driver then tests positive for cocaine on a drug wipe and was arrested.
"A sample of blood has been obtained and this will be sent off for analysis."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.