A DRIVER was arrested after testing positive for drugs.

North Yorkshire Police say officers stopped a car on the A64 near York because of bad driving.

Sgt Paul Cording said:  "This car was initially sighted by my team on the A64 near York and stopped due to manner of driving.

"The vehicle had two bald tyres and a front wheel from a Fiat meant the vehicle was issued with an immediate prohibition. Driver then tests positive for cocaine on a drug wipe and was arrested.

"A sample of blood has been obtained and this will be sent off for analysis."

 