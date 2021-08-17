"MY wife told me not to be late" was the excuse a speeding driver came up with when stopped by police.

North Yorkshire Police say they stopped the driver of this blue Audi car after it sped past their vehicle.

Sgt Paul Cording said: "Not the best idea to zoom out of a village contravening double white lines past an unmarked police car.

"I’m not sure “my wife told me not to be late” is the response I was expecting though!

"Traffic offence report issued."