"MY wife told me not to be late" was the excuse a speeding driver came up with when stopped by police.
North Yorkshire Police say they stopped the driver of this blue Audi car after it sped past their vehicle.
Sgt Paul Cording said: "Not the best idea to zoom out of a village contravening double white lines past an unmarked police car.
"I’m not sure “my wife told me not to be late” is the response I was expecting though!
"Traffic offence report issued."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.