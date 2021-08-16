YORK has the second highest number of neighbour disputes in the whole of Yorkshire, new figures reveal.

A new study by The Solar Centre has revealed a rise in nuisance complaints and neighbour disputes in Yorkshire - from drug production to car stroking and licking.

Disputes increased by 23 per cent during the pandemic with Leeds recording the most complaints in the UK.

According to data gathered through Freedom of Information requests to almost 200 UK councils, the number of complaints rose from 29,492 to 36,261 in Yorkshire.

Some of the most extreme complaints included prostitution and next door neighbours having loud sex.

Leeds had 8,243 complaints per capita (100,000) but York followed closely behind.

The city scored the second highest in Yorkshire with 5,165 per capita .

The third highest city was Wakefield - followed by Sheffield and Rotherham.

In five years, councils in Yorkshire received 163,142 nuisance and noise complaints.

Some of the most shocking complaints across every council in the study included drug production; loud porn; running a brothel out of their room; dancing on doorstep; solvent abuse; aggressive trampolining; human faeces; throwing nappies off balcony; voyeurism; children playing and delivery noise.

How can councils deal with neighbour disputes?

Neighbour disputes can be a big problem for many people. Councils can install recording devices to determine if a noise should be deemed a ‘nuisance.’

Noise recording devices are set up in the complainant’s house, without the accused person’s knowledge.

In most cases, this either leads to further action or the noise complaint doesn’t constitute a nuisance.

When this happens it’s usually because the noise isn’t loud or consistent enough, or the complainant turns out to be the main culprit.

Citizens Advice recommends several steps to deal with a neighbour problem peacefully, without filing a complaining. This includes keeping records, getting help from a mediator or if you feel safe enough, talking to them.

City of York Council can help with a number of complaints such as bird scaring and loud music. It also offers mediation services for neighbour disputes.

More details can be found via www.york.gov.uk/noise and www.york.gov.uk/housing/mediation-services-neighbour-disputes