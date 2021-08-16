A TEENAGER has died after a crash.

North Yorkshire Police has confirmed that an 18-year-old man has died following a single-vehicle collision in the North York Moors on Friday evening (August 13).

They say it happened at about 11.30pm on Bickley Gate, Langdale End, near Scarborough and involved a red Citroen C3 car, which left the road and collided with a tree.

A spokeswoman for the force said: “We can now confirm that one of the five teenage occupants, an 18-year-old male, sadly died of his injuries yesterday evening.

“Our thoughts are with his loved ones. His family are being supported by specially trained officers, and ask that their privacy be respected at this incredibly distressing time.

“One of the teenagers remains in hospital where they are being treated for serious injuries. A male teenager was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drink driving, drug driving, and causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He has been released on police bail.

“We’d still like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time who may have witnessed something. Or hear from anyone who has any dash-cam footage which may have captured something in the area around the time of the collision.

“Please email emma.drummond@northyorkshire.police.uk from the Major Collision Investigation team or call 101 quoting reference number 12210180883 if you have any information.”