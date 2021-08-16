A YORK-based veterinary group has today offered employment to members of a team of vets from Afghanistan after they secure their safe passage out of the country in to the UK.

VetPartners, which has it's headquarters at Clifton Moor in York, has offered employment to members of the Nowzad veterinary team after they secure their safe passage from Afghanistan to the UK.

A spokesman for VetPartners said the groups 160 practices across the UK are also launching fundraising efforts to help repatriate the team members and cats and dogs in the care of Nowzad, Afghanistan’s first official animal sanctuary, to the UK.

The Nowzad charity takes care of animals suffering in Afghanistan.

It comes after Defence Secretary Ben Wallace admitted earlier today that “some people won’t get back” from Afghanistan as a desperate struggle to get UK nationals and local allies out of the country continued.

Mr Wallace, who previously served in the Scots Guards, appeared to choke up while appearing on the LBC radio station this morning as he spoke about the evacuation effort from the country, which has fallen to the Taliban following the withdrawal of Western troops.

British troops are racing against the clock to get remaining UK nationals and their local allies out of Afghanistan following the dramatic fall of the country’s Western-backed government.

But becoming emotional while speaking to LBC, Mr Wallace spoke of his regret that “some people won’t get back”.

He said: “It’s a really deep part of regret for me … look, some people won’t get back. Some people won’t get back and we will have to do our best in third countries to process those people.”

Mr Wallace said the Government was aiming to fly out a further 1,500 people over the next 24 to 36 hours or slightly longer.

Triumphal fighters were pictured in the presidential palace abandoned by President Ashraf Ghani, who fled the country while his forces gave up the city without a fight.

The Taliban insisted that they were seeking a peaceful takeover of power and were prepared to offer an amnesty to those who had worked with the Afghan government or with foreign governments.

However those assurances were being treated with deep scepticism by many British MPs amid reports of threats to those who remain and their families.

Labour called on the Government to urgently expand the resettlement scheme for Afghans to ensure that none were left behind.