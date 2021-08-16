YORK'S weekly recorded Covid-19 rate has dropped - but more cases continue to be confirmed in the area.
The latest data from Public Health England (PHE) show that the city's rate has dropped by 18, taking it to 309.5 cases per 100,000 population. This remains above the UK national average rate, which is currently 294.6 cases per 100,000 population.
The PHE data shows that 86 more cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 18,839.
In North Yorkshire the rate has dropped by three, taking it to 266.2 cases per 100,000 population. A further 184 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 46,811.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has dropped by five, taking it to 369.1 cases per 100,000 population - with a further 204 cases recorded in the area.
Across the UK, a further 28,438 cases take the country's total for the pandemic to 6,295,613.
